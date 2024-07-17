Opposition onslaught may force Karnataka government to adjourn Assembly session by next week

BENGALURU: The Ruling Congress has faced sharp criticism on the floor of both Houses by the Opposition BJP and JDS for two successive days on Monday and Tuesday.

When the House reconvenes on Thursday — Wednesday is a holiday for Muharram — Congress is likely to come under further attack over the Valmiki ST Corporation and MUDA scams and other issues.

As there has been no respite in the opposition onslaught, the legislature session is likely to be adjourned sine die sometime in the middle of next week, maybe Wednesday, even before its scheduled ending on July 26.

Though senior leaders of the opposition — BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai and JDS’ HD Kumaraswamy — are now MPs and are in New Delhi, there is no respite for the ruling Congress. Their absence has had no impact on the firepower of the alliance as was proved in the first two days of the session.

Asked what other issues the opposition has in its arsenal, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said, “We raised serious irregularities in the Valmiki Development Corporation where funds meant for the poor have been diverted. On Thursday, apart from the ST Corporation scam, we will also take up issues of diversion of funds meant for Dalits, allegations regarding transfers, the law and order situation, drought relief and the MUDA scam. We discussed these issues at the BJP Legislature Committee meeting and also the coordination committee meeting of BJP and JDS.”