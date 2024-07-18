Private sector quota bill to be taken up in next cabinet meeting to discuss "confusions": Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said his government has decided to withhold the bill mandating job reservation for Kannadigas in private sector due to "certain confusion.

"He said the bill will be taken up for discussion in the next cabinet meeting to clear the doubts. On Monday, complete discussion (on the topic) could not take place in the cabinet meeting. By then reports had appeared in the media," he told the Karnataka assembly.

"There was some confusion. We will clear those confusions in the next cabinet meeting. Let's have a detailed discussion," he added.

The CM was replying to Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka's demand to clarify the state government's stand on the bill.

He said the Chief Minister changed his message on 'X' thrice.

Ashoka recalled that Siddaramaiah in his first post said that the cabinet has decided 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector and then deleted it.