We are pro-Kannada government: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on jobs quota row

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that his government wants every Kannadiga to get jobs in Karnataka. “Ours is a pro-Kannada government, and our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas’’ he said, taking to social media platform X. “It is our government’s wish that the Kannadigas should avoid being deprived of jobs in the land of Kannada and should be given an opportunity to build a comfortable life in the motherland. We are a pro-Kannada government,” the CM said.
Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah stated that the Cabinet approved a bill to make it mandatory for all private industries in Karnataka to hire only Kannadigas in group ‘C’ and ‘D’ jobs. The CM, however, deleted this post.
Later in the evening, the CM took to social media platform X and said that the bill enforcing 50% reservation for administrative posts and 75% reservation non-administrative posts for Kannadigas in private sector organisations, industries and enterprises is still in the preparation stage and a decision will be taken after discussion in the next Cabinet meeting.
While industries expressed displeasure over the proposed job reservation in the private sector, Kannada organisations like Kannada Rakshana Vedike supported the move. KRV members, led by Narayana Gowda, felicitated the CM on Wednesday.
Nasscom, CII asked govt to drop idea
Earlier in the day, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), an industry body, had urged the Karnataka government to withdraw the bill that aims to reserve jobs for locals in the private sector. It said, “Deeply disturbing to see this kind of bill which will not only hamper the growth of the industry, but also impact jobs and the global brand for the state,” Nasscom said. “Nasscom and its members are disappointed and express deep concern regarding the passage of the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024,” the industry body said in a statement.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also urged the government to reconsider the proposed job reservations. It calls for the withdrawal of the bill to maintain Karnataka’s competitive edge. It said such drastic legislation could hinder current and future investments, jeopardising Karnataka’s status as a prime location for over 400 Fortune 500 companies and nearly 39% of India’s GCCs.
AP IT minister invites industries, Priyank hits back
Trying to cash in on the opportunity, Andhra Pradesh IT, Communication and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh said they understand the disappointment of Nasscom and industries. “We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data centre cluster at Vizag. We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!” He posted. Hitting back at Lokesh, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the state has always excelled in the sector due to its consistent relationships and consultative approach with industry leaders, advisory bodies, and consortiums in drafting policies and schemes.
“Our goal is to develop a global workforce using local talent, while also encouraging global investments and creating employment opportunities. By the way, wouldn’t you also like to ensure that every company invested in Andhra Pradesh employs deserving, trained and skilled individuals from Andhra Pradesh?” Priyank asked. Priyank also told NASSCOM authorities that Karnataka will not do anything that will not withstand legal scrutiny. “This is your Government and as always we are just a call away,” the minister added.