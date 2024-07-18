We are pro-Kannada government: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on jobs quota row

Nasscom, CII asked govt to drop idea

Earlier in the day, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), an industry body, had urged the Karnataka government to withdraw the bill that aims to reserve jobs for locals in the private sector. It said, “Deeply disturbing to see this kind of bill which will not only hamper the growth of the industry, but also impact jobs and the global brand for the state,” Nasscom said. “Nasscom and its members are disappointed and express deep concern regarding the passage of the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024,” the industry body said in a statement.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also urged the government to reconsider the proposed job reservations. It calls for the withdrawal of the bill to maintain Karnataka’s competitive edge. It said such drastic legislation could hinder current and future investments, jeopardising Karnataka’s status as a prime location for over 400 Fortune 500 companies and nearly 39% of India’s GCCs.

AP IT minister invites industries, Priyank hits back

Trying to cash in on the opportunity, Andhra Pradesh IT, Communication and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh said they understand the disappointment of Nasscom and industries. “We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data centre cluster at Vizag. We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!” He posted. Hitting back at Lokesh, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the state has always excelled in the sector due to its consistent relationships and consultative approach with industry leaders, advisory bodies, and consortiums in drafting policies and schemes.

“Our goal is to develop a global workforce using local talent, while also encouraging global investments and creating employment opportunities. By the way, wouldn’t you also like to ensure that every company invested in Andhra Pradesh employs deserving, trained and skilled individuals from Andhra Pradesh?” Priyank asked. Priyank also told NASSCOM authorities that Karnataka will not do anything that will not withstand legal scrutiny. “This is your Government and as always we are just a call away,” the minister added.