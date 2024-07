SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): Seven people died in Tuesday’s landslide at Shirur in Uttara Kannada district, while many are still feared trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operation, which resumed on Wednesday morning at a snail’s pace, had to be stopped owing to heavy rain and minor landslides at the spot.

“The hillock, part of which came down on Tuesday, continues to slide, posing a threat to NDRI and other rescue personnel. “Heavy rain is causing landslides and we cannot force rescue personnel to continue with the operation,” said an official overseeing the rescue work.

Police personnel have been deployed to prevent people from going near the hillock. The soil from the hillock, which caved in on the four-lane highway, slid further into the Gangavalli river, affecting its flow.

Local residents claim that the slush might have carried the bodies into the river. In support of their claim, they pointed out that four bodies were recovered from the river and not from under the rubble near the highway.

With some let up in the rain, the rescue operation commenced on Tuesday evening. However, the operation was called off after a few hours because of rain. Although the operation resumed on Wednesday morning, it was stopped after 9 am. The rainfall is so heavy that work on clearing the mud from the highway had to be stopped.