No negligence or delay in rescue operation, Karnataka CM asserts after visiting landslide-hit Shirur

ANKOLA: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday inspected the rescue operations on National Highway 66 near Shirur where a massive landslide took place last week, and instructed officials and the rescue teams to hasten the work, as heavy rains are pounding the region.

Asserting that there has been no negligence or delay by his government in conducting the rescue, he said military personnel have joined the efforts.

He said he had also ordered that the families of those who died in the landslide be given Rs 5 lakh compensation.

"Due to a land slide on NH 66 on July 16, about 10 people were missing. Out of them, seven bodies have been recovered, three are still missing, and rescue operations are going on. Forty four personnel from SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and 24 from NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are a part of the rescue operation," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the landslide spot amid heavy rains, he said 44 personnel from the military have also joined today, while the Navy has been assisting in the operations from day one.

"Vehicles, including an empty gas tanker and a filled one (controlled release of gas has been done now) were washed away in the landslide. A tea shop was there at the spot and five members of the family (who ran it) died in the incident...I have asked the district administration and the district in-charge minister to swiftly complete the rescue operations, as there are heavy rains," he said.

He said he was unable to visit the spot earlier as the assembly is in session.