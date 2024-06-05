LS election results 2024: Though setback for Karnataka Congress, its tally up to nine

BENGALURU: The results of the 28 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka came as a setback for the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, as the Grand Old Party(GOP) could not emerge with flying colours despite being the ruling dispensation. The party, which expected to win 15 seats, failed to reach even the double digit.

The only consolation is that the tally went up to nine from the pathetic one in 2019. For Shivakumar, his younger brother DK Suresh’s defeat in Bengaluru Rural was a big shock, while for Siddaramaiah, losing the Mysuru-Kogadu seat was a major setback.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the INDIA bloc chief, saved the party the blushes in his home state as it won all the five seats in the Kalyana-Karnataka region -- Bidar, Raichur, Ballari, Koppal and Kalaburagi. Kharge settled scores with BJP, ensuring the victory of his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani, who defeated Dr Umesh Jhadav. It was Jadhav who beat Kharge from Kalaburagi in 2019.

“If not for the five guarantees and the kin of leaders, including ministers, being fielded, the results could have been far worse. The party lost three to four seats, including Kolar, due to internal bickering as Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa was sulking because his son-in-law was denied the party ticket,” party insiders said.

Despite the party improving its vote share from 42.88 per cent in the 2023 Assembly elections to 45.34 per cent, it didn’t reflect in the number of seats. “Had the party’s rank and file worked as diligently as it did in the Assembly polls, Congress would have won 14-15 seats,” a leader said.