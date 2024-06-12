Kannada actor Darshan faces wildlife case amidst murder charges

BENGALURU: Noted Kannada actor, who was arrested on Tuesday and sent to six days of police custody on murder charges, also faces a wildlife case.

An FIR was filed against Darshan Thoogudeepa in January 2023 for housing four bar-headed goose in his farmhouse in T. Narasipura in Mysuru.

"An FIR was filed against him, his wife Vijayalakshmi, and property manager Nagaraj. We have sent him five summons, but to date, he has not appeared before the investigating officers," said an investigating official.

A senior official from the forest department admitted that it is unfortunate Darshan has not been arrested.

"The file got buried after the investigating officer got transferred. The current official did not take up the case. we have sought a detailed explanation on this," the official added.