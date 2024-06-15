BJP MLC CT Ravi criticizes TDP's Muslim reservation policy, says quota is against Constitution

MANGALURU: Senior BJP leader and newly elected MLC CT Ravi on Saturday said that his party will continue to strongly oppose religious based reservation and there will be no change in the party's stand over the contentious issue.

Responding to a query on what will be the BJP's stand over NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) statement that four percent reservation to Muslim's will continue in Andhra Pradesh, Ravi said Dr B R Ambedkar had strongly opposed religious based reservation in the meetings of Constitutional committee and one should not forget that it is against the aspirations of the Constitution.

“Religious reservation is against Ambedkar's thinking and the aspirations of the Constitution. He had very clearly said during the debates of Constitutional Committee as to why he opposed religious reservations. You can give reservation based on caste and economical aspects but the Constitution itself does not allow religious reservation as it will be anti-Constitutional. The issue is in the court and we have to wait and what whether the court will allow anti-Constitutional subject. We will also oppose it in the court. One should not forget that religius based reservation led to division of the country. Our party stand is clear that we are not in favour of religious reservation,” he said.