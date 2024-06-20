Railway Board gives green signal to hire additional 1103 Assistant Loco Pilots for SWR Zone

Bengaluru: The Railway Board has on Tuesday given the green signal for hiring an additional 1103 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) across the South Western Railway Zone.

This is in addition to the 473 ALP vacancies which it had given its nod for filling up earlier, thereby bringing the total new ALPs to be hired to 1576 now.

The spate of accidents including the recent accident involving the Kanchanjunga Express on June 17 allegedly due to human error appears to have prompted the quick response.

It has also approved a total of 18799 vacancies in the 16 zones across the country, a big jump over the 5,696 ALP vacancies it had notified earlier for appointment.

K C James, Secretary General, AILRSA, had written to the Chairman and CEO of Railway Board on January 20, 2024 on the need for speeding up the recruitment process for ALPs specifying that 5696 ALPs were not enough for Indian Railways.

"Crew are overburdened due to shortage of staff. They are being forced to work more than 12 to 20 hours at a stretch. Weekly rest was denied massively. Leave for unavoidable necessities was denied," the letter said.

While the process of hiring 473 ALPs has already commenced in SWR Zone, the letter asked all the Zonal Railways to take immediate action for processing the revised indent for enhanced vacancies within a week.