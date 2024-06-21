Bengaluru police push for road safety lessons in school curriculum to combat traffic violations and accidents

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Police have requested the education board to integrate road safety lessons into the curriculum for primary and high school students at the 'Ride Safe India' campaign organized by The New Indian Express and Hero MotoCorp in Bengaluru on Friday.

The police, along with experts, have prepared the syllabus, which can be incorporated into educational books, said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

The senior officer said that the lessons cover various aspects of road safety, traffic rules and regulations, including pedestrian rules, the importance of wearing helmets, proper headgears and seat belts, understanding traffic signals, and the dangers of over speeding.

Dayananda said that the alarming rate of traffic violations and accidents in the city indicates that every road accident and injury is preventable if traffic rules are followed. "Educating young people about the significance of following traffic rules is crucial in building a responsible future generation," he said.