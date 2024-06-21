Road accidents cost India 2.5% of GDP annually: NIMHANS director at Ride Safe India campaign

BENGALURU: The New Indian Express, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, inaugurated the ‘Ride Safe India campaign’ to promote road safety and highlight the importance of helmets. The campaign aims to prevent major traffic injuries, which are the 12th leading cause of death in the country across all age groups.

The initiative seeks to shift the perception of helmets from a mere compliance and legal requirement to essential safety gear that can prevent a majority of road accidents.

During the campaign, helmets were distributed to BBMP Marshals, police personnel, gig workers, and people from various backgrounds. Beyond distribution, the event included a comprehensive awareness discussion highlighting how helmets significantly mitigate road risks and save lives.

The event began with a comprehensive discussion on road safety, featuring key speakers including Home Minister G. Parameshwara, City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Director of NIMHANS Pratima Murthy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth, Additional Commissioner of Transport Purushottam, and MLA Arshad Rizwan.

“The mindset of some people is that they think more about how to avoid getting caught by the police, instead of following traffic rules. If we look at the road accident statistics, we find that the number of accidents caused by educated people is high compared to the uneducated,” Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said. He also added that the driving license test should be made much stricter to ensure that only those who can drive will get a license.