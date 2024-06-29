Sexual assault case: Prajwal Revanna remanded to judicial custody till July 8

Bengaluru: A court in Karnataka on Saturday remanded former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse of several women, to judicial custody till July 8.

He was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court judge after his four-day Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody ended on June 29.

But, he was later sent to SIT custody till June 29 by the Magistrate court judge, after the police sought a body warrant through the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).