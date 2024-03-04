Postal department starts registrations for PM’s solar rooftop scheme in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Postal employees across Karnataka Postal Circle were busy at work even on Sunday, enrolling households interested in registering under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Launched on February 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme provides households with subsidy to install solar panels on their roofs. The target is to cover 1 crore houses across the country.

Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Karnataka Postal Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE, “We launched it a couple of days ago across our network. We are targeting 5 lakh households and have covered roughly 20,000 houses so far. People can register at post offices, Gram Dak Sevaks or approach our post men/women who are carrying out a door-to-door survey in this connection. An electricity bill generated within the last six months is mandatory.”

Postal staff across the state worked during the weekend too to enrol as many households as possible, he added. This is part of an all-India campaign carried out by India Post.