Postal department starts registrations for PM’s solar rooftop scheme in Karnataka
BENGALURU: Postal employees across Karnataka Postal Circle were busy at work even on Sunday, enrolling households interested in registering under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Launched on February 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme provides households with subsidy to install solar panels on their roofs. The target is to cover 1 crore houses across the country.
Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Karnataka Postal Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE, “We launched it a couple of days ago across our network. We are targeting 5 lakh households and have covered roughly 20,000 houses so far. People can register at post offices, Gram Dak Sevaks or approach our post men/women who are carrying out a door-to-door survey in this connection. An electricity bill generated within the last six months is mandatory.”
Postal staff across the state worked during the weekend too to enrol as many households as possible, he added. This is part of an all-India campaign carried out by India Post.
The scheme, operated by the Centre’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, will ensure eco-friendly power generation in homes across the country, he added. The scheme is expected to save the government Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs, states the official website of the ministry. People stand to get 40% subsidy to install solar panels as well as 300 units of free electricity per month.
The CPMG said, “Those who generate additional electricity can monetise them by feeding them back to the grid.”
‘Mothers of Our Constitution’ postcards
The Postal Circle is also releasing 15 picture post cards billed ‘Mothers of Our Constitution’ to mark Women’s Day. The contribution of women members of the Constituent Assembly is being recognized this year that marks the 75th year of adoption of the Constitution.
“The fact that 15 women contributed to the making of the Constitution of India is quite significant. Although women constituted only 3.85% of the Constituent Assembly of 389 members, their qualitative contribution has been commendable. They had emerged from varying cultural backgrounds, geographically spread all over the country - four of them were from Uttar Pradesh, three from Kerala and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, East Bengal (Bangladesh), West Bengal, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab,” the CPMG said.