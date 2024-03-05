Most probably ‘Pakistan Zindabad’: Forensic expert

BENGALURU: BN Phaneendar of Clue4 Evidence forensic lab, who forensically examined the audio clip of pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised in Vidhana Soudha on February 27, said he had received a complaint from an NGO, Samvada, asking him what were the exact words used.

The controversy broke out after three Congress MPs won Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. It is alleged that followers of MP Naseer Hussain raised the slogans.

Phaneendar said he had received a written question asking him if the slogans were ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. “I hear the ‘N’ sound clearly, and it is most probably ‘Pakistan Zindabad’,” he said.

Asked if it could be ‘Nasir Khan Zindabad’, he looked surprised, and said that was not what he was asked, and in any case, he had heard ‘Than’ and concluded it could be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.