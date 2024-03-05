Most probably ‘Pakistan Zindabad’: Forensic expert

BENGALURU: BN Phaneendar of Clue4 Evidence forensic lab, who forensically examined the audio clip of pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised in Vidhana Soudha on February 27, said he had received a complaint from an NGO, Samvada, asking him what were the exact words used.
The controversy broke out after three Congress MPs won Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. It is alleged that followers of MP Naseer Hussain raised the slogans.
Phaneendar said he had received a written question asking him if the slogans were ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. “I hear the ‘N’ sound clearly, and it is most probably ‘Pakistan Zindabad’,” he said.
Asked if it could be ‘Nasir Khan Zindabad’, he looked surprised, and said that was not what he was asked, and in any case, he had heard ‘Than’ and concluded it could be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.
When TNIE played three video recordings, where the slogans ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’, ‘Nasir Hussain Zindabad’ and ‘Nasir Khan Zindabad’ are heard, Phaneendar said he did not have that particular recording. He said Samvada, which is affiliated to a right-wing organisation, had given him an audio clip for examination.
Asked if the audio clip was doctored or tampered with, he said there is no such evidence, but said he wanted the complainant to provide the source audio. Phaneendar, who goes with the prefix Dr, does not hold a doctorate in forensics or an MBBS degree.
Asked if he had a spectrogram for the words examined, and the length and frequency windows for each of the words, he claimed he did, and promised to provide them. On whether he would be able to indicate vertical striations in either mode of the spectrogram for each word chosen, he said he could, and would also provide 3D spatial information for the words examined.
Asked how sure he was of the accuracy and percentage of error, Phaneendar said, “I have said most probably.’’ At the time of going to press, TNIE was yet to receive the report from Phaneendar.