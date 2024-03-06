Congress leader accuses party of choosing moneybags for Lok Sabha ticket in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Congress Election Committee (CEC) meeting with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to finalise the candidates in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha polls, KPCC general secretary Dr H N Ravindra dropped a bombshell, saying the party chooses only moneybags.
"Money is the only yardstick to get the party ticket and the very rich (kubera) will be inducted," he alleged, indirectly attacking Shivakumar over the Mandya Lok Sabha ticket. Ravindra is a strong contender for the ticket but Shivakumar is alleged to be in favour of Venkataramane Gowda also known as Star Chandru, younger brother of Gauribidanur independent MLS Puttaswamy Gowda.
Although the party is yet to announce its candidates, Star Chandru has already started campaigning with the backing of Shivakumar's supporters, causing Ravindra to express his anguish at a press conference on Tuesday in Mandya.
"After D K Shivakumar took charge as KPCC president, I had fulfilled whatever responsibilities the former gave to me. But during the assembly polls, I was not considered for the Melukote assembly seat as a candidate and not shown the courtesy of being asked about the backing to Raitha Sangha candidate Darshan Puttannaiah," he said.
He clarified that he had sent his resignation as KPCC general secretary a month ago and since it was not accepted will be sending it again. "The situation is polluted and I am not in a mindset to continue. I am resigning from my post but not as the party's member," he clarified adding that he will not join any other party.
BJP IT wing in charge Amit Malviya took to 'X' and attacked the Congress. "Congress is selling LS tickets in Karnataka, alleges KPCC general secretary Ravindra, resigns. Shame on Rahul Gandhi for undermining democracy," Malviya posted.
Ravindra, a former doctor with the government, held posts such as president of India Medical Association Karnataka chapter and senate member of RGUHS. He also served as MCI member before taking the political plunge.