Congress leader accuses party of choosing moneybags for Lok Sabha ticket in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Congress Election Committee (CEC) meeting with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to finalise the candidates in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha polls, KPCC general secretary Dr H N Ravindra dropped a bombshell, saying the party chooses only moneybags.

"Money is the only yardstick to get the party ticket and the very rich (kubera) will be inducted," he alleged, indirectly attacking Shivakumar over the Mandya Lok Sabha ticket. Ravindra is a strong contender for the ticket but Shivakumar is alleged to be in favour of Venkataramane Gowda also known as Star Chandru, younger brother of Gauribidanur independent MLS Puttaswamy Gowda.

Although the party is yet to announce its candidates, Star Chandru has already started campaigning with the backing of Shivakumar's supporters, causing Ravindra to express his anguish at a press conference on Tuesday in Mandya.