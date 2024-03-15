Protests in Davanagere over Gayatri Siddeshwara’s candidacy

DAVANAGERE: A day after the BJP declared Gayatri Siddeshwara, wife of incumbent MP GM Siddeshwara, as its candidate from Davanagere for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, supporters of former minister MP Renukacharya staged a protest at Shiramagondanahalli in Davanagere on Thursday. Renukarcharya was also an aspirant for the BJP ticket from the constituency.

A meeting of the dissidents was held at the residence of former minister SA Ravindranath’s residence here, where they expressed outrage over the party fielding Gayatri. The meeting was attended by MP Renukacharya, SA Ravindranath, and Dr TG Ravikumar to decide on the future course of action.

A supporter of Renukacharya even tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol. However, he was stopped by those present there.

Agitators also shouted slogans like ‘Go back Siddeshwara’ and ‘Siddeshwara hatao, Davanagere bachao’ and urged the BJP high command to change the candidate.

An angered Renukacharya said that neither the name of Siddeshwara nor any of his family members appeared in the survey conducted by the party.

“However, Siddeshwara with the help of goondas, is trying to suppress the opposition. The BJP high command should immediately change the candidate from Davanagere,” he added.

He also alleged that the MP’s personal assistant Devaraj was also involved in suppressing the dissidents. “We will not withdraw our protest. We will continue our struggle until Davanagere gets a new candidate,” he added.