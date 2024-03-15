Karnataka BJP now in damage control mode

BENGALURU: With BJP workers protesting against the high command for not including their leaders in the candidates’ list for the Lok Sabha elections released on Wednesday, seniors in the party are making all efforts to pacify them and prevent a possible “rebellion” in the coming days.

Of the 20 candidates announced, 10 are new faces. Soon after the list was released, former deputy CM KS Eshwarappa alleged that the state unit of the party is being run by the family of former CM BS Yediyurappa.

Eshwarappa is upset over the party not selecting his son Kanthesh to contest from Haveri. Eshwarappa stated that his supporters had suggested that he contest as an independent candidate from Shivamogga.

A senior BJP leader said they are confident that the matter will be resolved after PM Narendra Modi’s visit.