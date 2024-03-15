Karnataka BJP now in damage control mode

BENGALURU: With BJP workers protesting against the high command for not including their leaders in the candidates’ list for the Lok Sabha elections released on Wednesday, seniors in the party are making all efforts to pacify them and prevent a possible “rebellion” in the coming days.
Of the 20 candidates announced, 10 are new faces. Soon after the list was released, former deputy CM KS Eshwarappa alleged that the state unit of the party is being run by the family of former CM BS Yediyurappa.
Eshwarappa is upset over the party not selecting his son Kanthesh to contest from Haveri. Eshwarappa stated that his supporters had suggested that he contest as an independent candidate from Shivamogga.
A senior BJP leader said they are confident that the matter will be resolved after PM Narendra Modi’s visit.
Party workers will be pacified: Vijayendra
BJP state president BY Vijayendra said there are some issues which can be tackled. “We all believe in Modi’s leadership and I am sure they will be convinced,” he added.
The list of 20 candidates was not finalised by one person. It was finalised by the party leaders, he said, indirectly referring to those accusing Yediyurappa of favouring his followers. Vijayendra expressed confidence that the BJP will win all 28 seats in the state.
After the “Go back Shobha” campaign in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, the party shifted Union minister Shobha Karandlaje to Bengaluru North constituency dominated by voters from the Vokkaliga community to which she belongs. Shobha met sitting Bengaluru North MP DV Sadananda Gowda and sought his blessings and support.
In Davanagere, a BJP worker tried to end his life after the party rejected former minister SA Ravindranath for Davanagere constituency. In Koppal, sitting MP Karadi Sanganna’s followers threw stones at the local BJP office for not including him in the list of candidates. They even raised slogans against party candidate Dr K Basavaraj, orthopedic surgeon, for Koppal constituency.
Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha Election Management Committee convenor Sunil Kumar said, “We held discussions on Thursday and decided to speak to the leaders, who have not been included in the candidates’ list, in the next three or four days.”