Yediyurappa denies sexual assault allegation against minor, says ready to face probe

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday dismissed allegations of him sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl as baseless and expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yediyurappa mentioned that the mother and daughter had visited him multiple times in the past.

"One and a half months ago, when they came, I saw them crying. They explained that they were facing some issues and needed justice. I immediately called the Bangalore City police commissioner and instructed them to investigate. I even provided them with financial assistance as they were in need," he stated. "However, after this, they started making allegations against me, and I sensed that there might be some issue with them."