Kharge raises concern over 7-phase polling, says growth will take a hit

BENGALURU: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday for its decision to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in seven phases. He said that development would take a hit in the country as the entire poll process spans almost 80 days.

“It would have helped a lot of people if the polls finished early, with the results coming out on May 3 or 4. But they (PM Narendra Modi and the BJP) have managed to prolong the poll process so that it helps him (Modi) to travel to the states and districts that he is yet to visit,” Kharge told the media here. He also said that all development work will be stopped for nearly 70–80 days due to the Model Code of Conduct.