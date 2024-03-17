Kharge raises concern over 7-phase polling, says growth will take a hit

BENGALURU: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday for its decision to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in seven phases. He said that development would take a hit in the country as the entire poll process spans almost 80 days.
“It would have helped a lot of people if the polls finished early, with the results coming out on May 3 or 4. But they (PM Narendra Modi and the BJP) have managed to prolong the poll process so that it helps him (Modi) to travel to the states and districts that he is yet to visit,” Kharge told the media here. He also said that all development work will be stopped for nearly 70–80 days due to the Model Code of Conduct.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, however, said elections will not affect the day-to-day affairs concerning people. “Those works already announced in the budget with the allocation of funds will continue. But some work and a few political decisions cannot be taken,” he added.
Shivakumar clarified that he has doubts about EVMs and stood by the party’s stand on the same, saying that all the VVPATs should be counted in the polls. “This is a festival of democracy. We are very confident of winning 20 seats in the state,” Shivakumar said.
“We approach these elections with a spirit of optimism and a commitment to the values that have long defined our party: guaranteed inclusivity, progress, and social justice. Our campaign is grounded in a vision for a guaranteed future where every citizen has the guarantee of opportunity to thrive, supported by policies that ensure equitable growth, environmental sustainability, and empowerment for all,” he said