BJP-JD(S) In alliance, yes; but yet to take off in Karnataka

However, the enthusiasm seen in the initial days of forging the alliance is not visible anywhere except in Bangalore Rural. The BJP needs to show that it is accommodating and flexible where needed, as the broader contours of the agreement have been agreed upon. Ironically, they are yet to hold joint conventions or meetings to discuss joint strategies at the local level. If the alliance has to serve its intended objective, the bonhomie between the top leaders of both parties needs to trickle down to booth level.

From the BJP’s point of view, there is hardly any scope for complacency, especially when there is no one-sided contest in any seats in the state. Striking the alliance was just one part of the job done. They need to hold joint conventions in all constituencies so that workers from both parties operate as a cohesive unit.

Failure to ensure both parties work together at ground level could even backfire. In 2019, when Congress and JD(S) faced the polls together, they could not ensure synergy between the two. Not just that, in many places, internal contradictions in the alliance helped the BJP. However, there are many differences between the Congress-JD(S) alliance in 2019 and the BJP-JD(S) now.

In the Lok Sabha elections, which will be mostly centred around the performance of the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and guarantee schemes, the alliance partners’ success depends on their ability to supplement each other. For example, BJP’s support will be crucial for JD(S) in Gowda’s home district Hassan, and the regional party’s support can greatly help BJP in the Bangalore North LS seat. Apart from many other seats, the BJP needs JD(S) in Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Chikkaballapur to woo dominant Vokkaliga community votes. Even in seats like Bidar in Kalyana Karnataka, JD(S) could play a vital role for BJP.

In Karnataka, the Congress is a formidable force capable of exploiting the fault lines in the alliance as well as rumblings within the BJP after the announcement of the tickets. Congress would be hoping to consolidate minority and Kuruba community votes and if it manages to get the Vokkaliga community’s backing it can be a force to reckon with in the Old Mysuru region. That’s where the JD(S), a smaller partner in the alliance, could play a big role. In North Karnataka and coastal Karnataka, it would be a direct fight, with the BJP having a slight advantage in many seats.

Congress, which failed to convince its ministers to contest the LS polls, has given the tickets to several kith and kin of ministers and top leaders. That is nothing new in Congress, but this time, it has reached new heights. The ministers will no doubt make all-out efforts to ensure that their children win elections. Youngsters, even if they are from political families, may bring a fresh perspective to politics, but only time will tell how the party cadres and voters perceive such a strategy.

In this election, Congress leaders would find it morally difficult to attack the JD(S) as a family party!!!

Ramu Patil

Senior Associate Editor

ramu@newindianexpress.com