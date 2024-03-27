BVY pacifies Mandya leaders over JDS pact

BENGALURU: Even as the buzz over former CM HD Kumaraswamy contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency as BJP-JDS alliance candidate looms, BJP state president BY Vijayendra met BJP leaders from Mandya to disucss coordination between BJP and JDS members in the segment.

Vijayendra met party leaders from Mandya on Tuesday, including former minister Narayana Gowda, to ensure their support for the upcoming polls. It is learnt that the local leaders expressed their displeasure over alliance.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vijayendra said both the BJP and JDS are going to work together to ensure a win in Mandya and other Lok Sabha constituencies. “Our intention is to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi by getting more seats from Karnataka,” he said.