Karnataka: BJP, JDS men join Congress

MYSURU: BJP leader and former MUDA chairman H V Rajeev, former Mysuru mayor B L Bhyrappa and senior JDS leader K V Mallesh quit their respective parties and joined Congress in an induction ceremony at KR assembly constituency, sending a loud message to the BJP-JDS alliance which was anticipating to get a majority of votes in the constituency.
In a significant political development in the constituency which is a major vote base for the BJP, several prominent leaders from the saffron party, including prominent Brahmin community members and office bearers of state and national-level Brahmin association joined the party, signalling a major shift in the state’s political landscape.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the new members. He acknowledged the reasons cited by Rajeev for leaving the BJP, such as lack of suitable status and threats to honour and self-respect. Rajeev’s decision to join the Congress was praised as a positive development aligning with the party’s pro-people administration.
Siddaramaiah emphasised the inclusive nature of the Congress, stating that it does not discriminate based on caste or religion and implements schemes for people of all backgrounds. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises, calling him the “most lying prime minister” and challenging his claims regarding economic growth and job creation.
The CM also addressed issues related to Karnataka’s development, accusing the Central government of neglecting the state’s needs and failing to provide promised relief funds.
He reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to welfare schemes like Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Anna Bhagya, and Yuvanidhi Shakti Yojana, criticising the BJP and JDS for uniting out of fear of good governance by the Congress.