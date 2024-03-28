Karnataka: BJP, JDS men join Congress

MYSURU: BJP leader and former MUDA chairman H V Rajeev, former Mysuru mayor B L Bhyrappa and senior JDS leader K V Mallesh quit their respective parties and joined Congress in an induction ceremony at KR assembly constituency, sending a loud message to the BJP-JDS alliance which was anticipating to get a majority of votes in the constituency.

In a significant political development in the constituency which is a major vote base for the BJP, several prominent leaders from the saffron party, including prominent Brahmin community members and office bearers of state and national-level Brahmin association joined the party, signalling a major shift in the state’s political landscape.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the new members. He acknowledged the reasons cited by Rajeev for leaving the BJP, such as lack of suitable status and threats to honour and self-respect. Rajeev’s decision to join the Congress was praised as a positive development aligning with the party’s pro-people administration.