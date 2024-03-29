Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward each on two wanted accused

Taha, aged about 30 years, has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Aadhaar card in the name of Vignesh or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity, the NIA said.

The agency shared their pictures and identified men's/boys' hostel, PG/sharing accommodations/ low budget hotels and lodges as their preferred places of stay.

The NIA said accused Shazib, aged 30 years, prefers to wear "jeans, T-shirt and shirt" and "black smart watch". Both Shazib and Taha often wear "mask, wig and fake beard", it said.

Whoever provides any information leading to the arrest of the accused person shall be given Rs 10 lakh reward, the NIA said in identical public notice on each of the accused, shared on X.

People can share details regarding these two accused through email at info.blr.nia@gov.in or through telephone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100, besides the NIA's office in Bengaluru.

"Identity of (the) informer will be kept secret," it said.