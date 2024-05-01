Bengaluru sizzles, records highest temperature of 41.8 degree celsius

BENGALURU: Kengeri in Bengaluru recorded the highest temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Bidarahalli also in Bengaluru recorded 41.3 degrees Celsius the same day, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, said that it is possible that the temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru.

Local factors play a major role in the rise of temperatures in respective locations. IMD has limited observatories, while KSNDMC has many. They might have recorded the highest temperatures in those areas.