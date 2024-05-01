Bengaluru sizzles, records highest temperature of 41.8 degree celsius

BENGALURU: Kengeri in Bengaluru recorded the highest temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Bidarahalli also in Bengaluru recorded 41.3 degrees Celsius the same day, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, said that it is possible that the temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru.
Local factors play a major role in the rise of temperatures in respective locations. IMD has limited observatories, while KSNDMC has many. They might have recorded the highest temperatures in those areas.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave alert for Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Mandya, Ballari, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru (Plains) and Chikkaballapura districts till May 5.
According to IMD, the maximum temperature Bengaluru City observatory recorded was 38.2 degrees Celsius and HAL airport 37.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Kalaburagi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius.
At 3 pm, Bangalore University recorded 40 degrees Celsius, Hessarghatta 40.1 degrees Celsius, Lal Bagh 40.5 degrees Celsius, Yelahanka 40.8 degrees Celsius (at 3.30 pm), Tavarekere 40.3 degrees Celsius and Uttarahalli 39.9 degrees Celsius, according to KSNDMC.
Night temperature also on the rise
A senior official from KSNDMC said some places recorded above 40 degrees Celsius on April 29. Biddarahalli and Hessargatta recorded 40.2 and 40.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, the same day.
The official said, “It is not just the day temperature which is on the rise. The minimum temperature is also on the rise, causing discomfort to people, especially at night. April received no rain and it is a rare phenomena. The humidity levels are between 22 and 33%. For Bengaluru, this steep rise is worrisome.”
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain on May 5 and 6 in parts of Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Vijayanagara, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts.