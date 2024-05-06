SIT announces helpline for victims in Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged sexual harassment of women by Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has come out with a helpline number for the victims to approach them.

SIT chief and Additional Director General of Police B K Singh said in a statement the victims can call 6360938947.

Singh said the victims need not have to visit the SIT office as the team would personally approach them to offer them relief.

The SIT also warned people at large not to share the videos showing women being sexually assaulted and molested allegedly by Revanna on social media or personal messenger applications.

"It is easy to trace people sharing these videos on messenger services, so action will be taken against such individuals," Singh said.

He also noted that sharing such videos would damage the reputation and honour of victims.