Karnataka MLA HD Revanna rushed to hospital in Bengaluru after health scare

JDS leader and Karnataka MLA HD Revanna was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of uneasiness on Tuesday.

The doctors after checking him sent him back with the SIT team.

MLA H D Revanna, who is in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on Tuesday failed to get relief from the Special Court for Elected Representatives here, which adjourned his bail plea hearing to Wednesday.

The 66-year-old former Minister was arrested by the SIT on Saturday in an alleged case of abduction of a woman and remanded to police custody till May 8.

Revanna, son of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and his confidant Sathish Babanna were booked on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman on April 29.