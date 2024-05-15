Big whale behind Revanna’s arrest, bid to tarnish Gowda family: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that the arrest of his brother and former minister HD Revanna in an alleged kidnap case was politically motivated. Revanna was charged with kidnapping a victim of his son Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual abuse.
“It was done to tarnish the image of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his family, and there is a big whale behind all this. The truth will come out ultimately,” Kumaraswamy said, indirectly targeting DCM DK Shivakumar as being responsible for the entire episode.
He told reporters that BJP leader and lawyer Devaraje Gowda was arrested because the latter had released an audio of Shivakumar’s alleged involvement in the release of the pen drive, comprising sleazy videos of Prajwal Revanna. “Instead of arresting the big whale (Shivakumar), the SIT has arrested Devaraje Gowda,’’ he said.
“Does the government have any compassion for the families of the women in the videos? There is no question of me defending anyone. In this age of information technology, the guilty become innocent. If the government is committed, let the investigation be conducted properly. But there is no need to spin the investigation around Revanna,” he suggested.
He attacked his political detractors who claimed that Kumaraswamy is looking to finish off the Revanna family politically. “I am in favour of justice, in favour of the aggrieved women,” he said and pointed out that one of the women had complained to the National Commission for Women alleging that some people, claiming to be SIT officials, were terrorising them to lodge complaints.
Questioning Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on action taken, he said the SIT had not arrested a single person who had circulated the pen drives, despite FIRs being filed against them. “Why hasn’t SIT arrested the car driver who stole the videos and caused all the fuss? A private TV channel interviewed him. The person is not traced by SIT but can be found in a private media office,” he said.
He also questioned SIT for not arresting Naveen Gowda, who had put up a Facebook post, hinting that Prajwal Revanna’s videos were coming out, and claimed to have handed over pen drives to JDS MLAs.
‘Not the time to celebrate’
Kumaraswamy suggested to JDS workers not to celebrate Revanna’s release on bail. “A most heinous incident has taken place in the state, and Revanna also had to face charges. He got anticipatory bail and I want to tell our party workers this is not the time to be happy. Celebrate when the wrongdoers are punished,” he said.