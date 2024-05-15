Big whale behind Revanna’s arrest, bid to tarnish Gowda family: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that the arrest of his brother and former minister HD Revanna in an alleged kidnap case was politically motivated. Revanna was charged with kidnapping a victim of his son Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual abuse.

“It was done to tarnish the image of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his family, and there is a big whale behind all this. The truth will come out ultimately,” Kumaraswamy said, indirectly targeting DCM DK Shivakumar as being responsible for the entire episode.

He told reporters that BJP leader and lawyer Devaraje Gowda was arrested because the latter had released an audio of Shivakumar’s alleged involvement in the release of the pen drive, comprising sleazy videos of Prajwal Revanna. “Instead of arresting the big whale (Shivakumar), the SIT has arrested Devaraje Gowda,’’ he said.

“Does the government have any compassion for the families of the women in the videos? There is no question of me defending anyone. In this age of information technology, the guilty become innocent. If the government is committed, let the investigation be conducted properly. But there is no need to spin the investigation around Revanna,” he suggested.