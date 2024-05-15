HD Revanna released from Parappana Agrahara jail

BENGALURU: Holenarasipur JDS MLA, 66-year-old HD Revanna, who was arrested on charges of kidnapping a 47-year-old victim of sexual assault, was released from the Parappana Agrahara central prison around 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by a few party MLAs and other leaders, while several party workers had gathered outside the jail to extend their support. They greeted him with slogans and followed him in a large convoy of vehicles.

As he was walking out of the prison, Revanna refused to speak to mediapersons, but greeted them with only a namaste. At 2.05 pm, he arrived at his sister’s house in Padmanabhanagar to meet his parents. He is said to have wept looking at his family members and took blessings from his father, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and mother Chennammma.

Revanna’s brother and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was at the house. A team of advocates also accompanied Revanna. After taking a rest for a while, he then went to a temple.

Elaborate police deployment had been made near the prison. One DCP, three ACPs, six inspectors, 20 sub-inspectors and 250 police personnel were on security duty. The police were also deployed near the Padmanabhanagar residence and the roads were barricaded.