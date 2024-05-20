Double trouble of drought & rain for farmers in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA

Saving the lemon trees

Mohammed Rafique Patel is making every effort to help his 25 lemon plants stand in an upright position, to prevent them from withering. But he is well aware that a majority of the plants were fully uprooted and may never stand again. “I know I am making futile efforts, but I can’t see my plants drying up, therefore, with the hope that nature will shower mercy on me, I am trying to salvage the plants with the support of bamboos,” he said.

This is the struggle of Patel who has lost 25 lemon plants which are nearly 15 years old, to the recent gusty winds and rain in his native Ingalagi village in Indi taluk, where Patel has a farm.

What has added to his misery is that these are the same plants he was trying hard to save from drought for nearly 60 days, spending around Rs 1,000 each day to supply water through private tankers.

“The problem with lemon plants is that if they wither away, they will never become green again. The farmer has no choice but to cut it down. Each plant takes at least six years to reach the fruit-bearing period. Farmers like me struggle to save plants, even supplying water through tankers,” he said.

Patel’s problem now is bigger. “It was difficult to save plants, I had to spend money on tankers as the borewells had gone dry. But at least I had some hope that they would survive, and my struggle was for two months as the monsoon would end my woes. But now the plants are fully uprooted, I have replanted around 25 saplings and have to wait for six years,” he said in dismay.

Patel said he was earning around Rs 6 lakh every year from his hundred plants, but now earnings will decline after the loss of nearly 25 fully grown plants.