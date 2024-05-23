Sexual assault row: MEA processing Karnataka govt's request to Prajwal's diplomatic passport

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is processing a request of the Karnataka government seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually harassing several women.

Official sources said that the MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government seeking revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP is said to have left India late last month, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency.