Siddaramaiah writes to PM as MEA considers cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport

NEW DELHI: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again urging the Union government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually harassing several women.
Even as reports said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is processing the request of the Karnataka government seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP, Siddaramaiah, in his second letter said that he is drawing attention of the grave series of incidents that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of committing.
"These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the state of Karnataka, but also caused nationwide concern."
Siddaramaiah said that it is shameful that Prajwal has contested polls.
He has fled the country on April 27 to Germany using his diplomatic passport, he fled just few hours before first FIR was filed against him.
"He has misused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings" Siddaramaiah said.
"The State government," Siddaramaiah noted, "has set up Special Investigation Team to probe alleged crimes of Prajwal."
"They (SIT) have issued blue corner notice and two more notices by the investigating officer. Prajwal has charges against him in the nature of rape, sexual assault, disrobing women and forcibly videographing sexual actis in order to threaten the victims" he stated.
Therefore, CM urged the PM to consider the matter with utmost seriousness and take prompt and necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal under section 10(3)(h) of the Passport Act, 1967 or under any relevant law and secure his return to the country in the interest of public.
It can be noted Home Minister G Parameshwara said the state government had written letter earlier to cancel passport of Prajwal. He had said it is the responsibility of centre to cancel the passport.
Meanwhile, official sources said that the MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government seeking revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport, even as
Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP is said to have left India late last month, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency.
"The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed," a source said.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the Centre has not responded to the request for cancellation of Revanna's diplomatic passport on the basis of an arrest warrant issued against the JD(S) leader.
A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on Saturday against Prajwal following an application moved by the SIT.
Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Revanna travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and did not seek political clearance for the trip.
"No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal had said.
(With inputs from PTI)