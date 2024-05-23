Siddaramaiah writes to PM as MEA considers cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport

NEW DELHI: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again urging the Union government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually harassing several women.

Even as reports said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is processing the request of the Karnataka government seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP, Siddaramaiah, in his second letter said that he is drawing attention of the grave series of incidents that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of committing.

"These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the state of Karnataka, but also caused nationwide concern."

Siddaramaiah said that it is shameful that Prajwal has contested polls.

He has fled the country on April 27 to Germany using his diplomatic passport, he fled just few hours before first FIR was filed against him.

"He has misused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings" Siddaramaiah said.

"The State government," Siddaramaiah noted, "has set up Special Investigation Team to probe alleged crimes of Prajwal."

"They (SIT) have issued blue corner notice and two more notices by the investigating officer. Prajwal has charges against him in the nature of rape, sexual assault, disrobing women and forcibly videographing sexual actis in order to threaten the victims" he stated.

Therefore, CM urged the PM to consider the matter with utmost seriousness and take prompt and necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal under section 10(3)(h) of the Passport Act, 1967 or under any relevant law and secure his return to the country in the interest of public.

It can be noted Home Minister G Parameshwara said the state government had written letter earlier to cancel passport of Prajwal. He had said it is the responsibility of centre to cancel the passport.