Prajwal Revanna sexual assault row: HC issues notices to HD Revanna, SIT and complainant

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to MLA H D Revanna on the petition filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), challenging the bail granted to him by the special court in connection with the 'kidnapping' of an alleged sexual assault victim of his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

The court also issued notices to the SIT and the complainant in the case registered in K R Nagar police station in Mysuru on the petition filed by Revanna challenging the legality of the case registered against him on the charges of kidnapping.

Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notices after hearing the petition filed by the SIT as well as Revanna.

While granting bail to Revanna on May 13, the special court noted that no materials had been produced by the SIT to establish the allegations of abduction levelled against him.