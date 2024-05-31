Prajwal Revanna sexual assault row: HC issues notices to HD Revanna, SIT and complainant

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to MLA H D Revanna on the petition filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), challenging the bail granted to him by the special court in connection with the 'kidnapping' of an alleged sexual assault victim of his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.
The court also issued notices to the SIT and the complainant in the case registered in K R Nagar police station in Mysuru on the petition filed by Revanna challenging the legality of the case registered against him on the charges of kidnapping.
Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notices after hearing the petition filed by the SIT as well as Revanna.
While granting bail to Revanna on May 13, the special court noted that no materials had been produced by the SIT to establish the allegations of abduction levelled against him.
Referring to this, senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar, who has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor to represent the SIT, argued that the special court granted bail to Revanna on the ground that Section 364(A) of IPC was not applicable against him, which is a grave mistake.
Justice Dixit issued a notice to Revanna, saying that an arguable case is made out by noting an interpretation of Section 364(A) of the IPC by the special court.
Meanwhile, senior counsel C V Nagesh, who is representing Revanna, in his petition challenging the legality of the case argued that invoking Section 364(A) against his client was unwarranted.
Section 364(A) was brought through the amendment to Section 364 after the hijacking of a flight to Kandahar for the release of terrorists and was not relevant to this case, he argued.
Thereafter, Justice Dixit issued notices to the SIT as well as the complainant and said that both petitions could be clubbed together and heard on Monday.