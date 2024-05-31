Sex crimes case: Prajwal Revanna spends night at SIT office

BENGALURU: 33-year-old Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who was arrested by the SIT from the Kempegowda International Airport in the wee hours of Friday around 1.10 am was brought by a team of women SIT officials in a police jeep to the SIT office located in CID on Palace Road around 2.02 am. He spent the night in the SIT office. The Hassan MP will be taken for the mandatory medical check-up in the morning. The medical tests will be done at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivanagar.

On Friday morning, he will be produced in an open court. In all possibilities, the SIT will seek custody of the Hassan MP since he has to be taken for spot mazhars at the MP quarters in Hassan and also to the farm house in Holenarasipur where the alleged rape incidents are said to have happened. The SIT officials will also have to record his detailed statements.

The SIT officials were on the lookout for Prajwal for almost 34 days. Three FIRs including two rape cases have been registered against him. An arrest warrant has also been issued against him. A Blue Corner notice was issued against him by CBI through INTERPOL. Two regular notices were also issued by the SIT.