Waqf row shows Karnataka government’s agenda of appeasement: Basavaraj Bommai

SHIGGAON: Accusing the state government of misusing Waqf laws, Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai sought a thorough review of land records to ensure justice for farmers.

Revenue laws are being ignored, which is leading to the wrongful designation of agricultural land across the state as Waqf properties, he told reporters here on Thursday.

Bommai emphasised that revenue records should be regarded as definitive in land matters. He, however, noted that these records are being overlooked in favour of judgements from the Waqf tribunal, which are being treated as final.

He highlighted that in previous cases taken to court, justice was served to those affected. Currently, a single application can declare any farmer land as Waqf property, resulting in government notices that instill confusion and fear among farmers, an act he termed the height of governmental irresponsibility.

Bommai criticised deputy commissioners for hastily acting on the gazette notification, questioning their judgement and advocating for a thorough review before any action is taken.