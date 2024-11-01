Waqf row shows Karnataka government’s agenda of appeasement: Basavaraj Bommai

SHIGGAON: Accusing the state government of misusing Waqf laws, Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai sought a thorough review of land records to ensure justice for farmers.
Revenue laws are being ignored, which is leading to the wrongful designation of agricultural land across the state as Waqf properties, he told reporters here on Thursday.
Bommai emphasised that revenue records should be regarded as definitive in land matters. He, however, noted that these records are being overlooked in favour of judgements from the Waqf tribunal, which are being treated as final.
He highlighted that in previous cases taken to court, justice was served to those affected. Currently, a single application can declare any farmer land as Waqf property, resulting in government notices that instill confusion and fear among farmers, an act he termed the height of governmental irresponsibility.
Bommai criticised deputy commissioners for hastily acting on the gazette notification, questioning their judgement and advocating for a thorough review before any action is taken.
He pointed out conflicts in villages like Kadakol in Savanoor taluk, asserting that the government’s actions are undermining the peaceful lives of rural residents. He accused the current administration of pursuing an agenda of appeasement since assuming office, which has disrupted communal harmony.
Although Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to withdraw notices to farmers, Bommai noted that no tangible steps have been taken to implement this promise, calling on the chief minister to take direct action. “How can the land be claimed as Waqf property based solely on a ritual?” he said and cited the example of Krishna Nagar Tanda, where land was declared Waqf property.
Asked if the CM’s actions were politically motivated, particularly in light of the ongoing election campaign, Bommai stated that the appeasement strategy has persisted regardless of elections, suggesting that the government is attempting to capitalise on this during the bypolls.
Regarding Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s recent comments on the Shakti scheme, Bommai criticised the guarantees as mere political ploys without proper planning. He raised concern about financial constraints, noting that even their MLAs have expressed grievances. The government now finds itself compelled to reassess these guarantees to safeguard its political standing.