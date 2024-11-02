Congress faces internal strife over 'guarantees' ahead of Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections

BENGALURU: Ahead of the polls for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies, the Congress has stumbled over the issue of ‘guarantees.’ AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge reprimanded Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, publicly advising them not to create confusion about the populist schemes.
Shivakumar had reportedly mentioned revising Shakti, which guarantees free rides for women on government buses. Kharge also advised that guarantees should be announced only after ensuring budgetary provisions, or the government would risk bankruptcy, leaving no money for development.
In Hubballi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi took a dig at the Congress, alleging that Kharge meant the Karnataka government should continue the guarantees only until the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections are concluded. “Congress is in confusion. If we read between the lines, it is clear from Kharge’s statement that he asked the CM and DCM to wait for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls before deciding on dropping the guarantees,” he taunted.
Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna told reporters in New Delhi that DCM Shivakumar had merely expressed concerns about funding the guarantees. “Unable to withstand the suffering within the government, Shivakumar has voiced his opinion (about revising Shakti), for which I thank him. We should understand the financial constraints and think carefully before announcing guarantees during elections,” he suggested.
Former DCM Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan alleged that the ruling Congress has been indirectly withdrawing guarantees by revising BPL cards. “They promised everyone but are now withdrawing BPL cards to deprive the poor of government schemes,” he claimed.
BJP State President BY Vijayendra stated that Kharge’s cautioning of the Maharashtra Congress about making “reckless guarantees” serves as a stark reminder of Congress’s unsustainable promises in poll-bound states aimed solely at winning elections. “The sorry state of promises and guarantees of the Congress government in Karnataka should warn the people, especially in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Before considering any guarantees made by Congress, they should look at Karnataka to see the consequences,” he said.
DKS Takes a Dig at BJP
Taking a jibe at the BJP, Shivakumar stated, “Opposition parties are running out of agendas. They expected the guarantee schemes to create rifts within families, but they didn’t, so they are jealous of our work. Mallikarjun Kharge is our senior leader; we have to listen to his advice. I urge all of you (the media) to listen to my statements on the Shakti scheme again.”
He claimed that the media had misinterpreted his statement. “I only spoke about the opinions of 5-10% of people regarding revising Shakti. Guarantee schemes will not be stopped at any cost. Conductors are hesitating to collect money from women who volunteer to pay for tickets. I only said this needs to be addressed,” he clarified.