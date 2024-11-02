Congress faces internal strife over 'guarantees' ahead of Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections

BENGALURU: Ahead of the polls for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies, the Congress has stumbled over the issue of ‘guarantees.’ AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge reprimanded Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, publicly advising them not to create confusion about the populist schemes.

Shivakumar had reportedly mentioned revising Shakti, which guarantees free rides for women on government buses. Kharge also advised that guarantees should be announced only after ensuring budgetary provisions, or the government would risk bankruptcy, leaving no money for development.

In Hubballi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi took a dig at the Congress, alleging that Kharge meant the Karnataka government should continue the guarantees only until the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections are concluded. “Congress is in confusion. If we read between the lines, it is clear from Kharge’s statement that he asked the CM and DCM to wait for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls before deciding on dropping the guarantees,” he taunted.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna told reporters in New Delhi that DCM Shivakumar had merely expressed concerns about funding the guarantees. “Unable to withstand the suffering within the government, Shivakumar has voiced his opinion (about revising Shakti), for which I thank him. We should understand the financial constraints and think carefully before announcing guarantees during elections,” he suggested.