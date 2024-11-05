Karnataka HC issues notice to CM Siddaramaiah, others on petition seeking transfer of MUDA case to CBI

It was alleged in the petition that the Chief Minister yields immense power and influence over the state departments, especially the state investigating agencies such as the police authorities and Lokayukta police.

Such being the case, any investigation undertaken by either of the agencies into the allegations made against the Chief Minister would not be an impartial investigation. When such influence is cast on the investigating officers, it is apparent that the outcome of the investigation would not be a fair and impartial finding, the petitioner alleged.

Acting on Snehamayi's complaint, the special court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, ordered the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to register the complaint under the provisions of IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act, Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act and Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act and submit the report within three months.

This was a day after the High Court upheld the approval given by the Governor to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others.

The petitioner stated that Siddaramaiah openly made several statements to the media that the entire political party, his party high command, state government, cabinet and the entire system is supporting him in this case. Hence, the petitioner stated that the investigation by the CBI or any other similar agency is imperative considering the prima facie case against the accused persons including Siddaramaiah and his wife as mentioned by the High Court in the order passed recently while dismissing Siddaramaiah's petition against approval given by the governor.

Therefore, the case needs to be transferred to the CBI, he prayed to the court.