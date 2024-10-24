MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah files appeal before division bench of HC

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed an appeal before the division bench of the High Court, challenging the decision of a single judge bench in connection with the MUDA site allotment case that had come as a setback to him.

The bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna had on September 24 dismissed the CM's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the case, observing that the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind".

The Chief Minister had challenged the legality of Gehlot's sanction for the investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.