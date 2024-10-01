MUDA case: Karnataka CM's wife Parvathy’s letter adds new twist

BENGALURU: On a day of hectic political developments in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday evening met legal experts and two ministers after the Directorate of Enforcement registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against him, his wife and others in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.
The meeting was attended by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, CM’s legal advisor AS Ponnanna, Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq and ADGP (Intelligence) Hemant Nimbalkar.
They discussed various options before the CM, including approaching courts to get an injunction against the ED probe, sources said.
Earlier in the day, the ED Bengaluru zonal office registered the case. ED sources, on condition of anonymity, said the ECIR has been filed based on the FIR registered by the Mysuru unit of Karnataka Lokayukta last weekend against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law (Parvathy’s brother) Mallikarjuna Swamy and a former landowner — Devaraju — from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathy. The Lokayukta case was filed on charges of corruption, cheating and forgery in connection with the allotment of 14 sites in 2021 in lieu of 3 acres 16 guntas of land in the downmarket Kesare area outside of Mysuru city limits to create a layout.
In her letter, Parvathy, who has kept herself away from the public eye and political limelight, stated that recent allegations concerning the MUDA land allocation had deeply disturbed her. “The land plots, which were given to me by my own brother as part of our family ties, have turned into a controversy. I never imagined that these plots could cause my husband to face unfair accusations,” she lamented.
Parvathy announced that the MUDA plots hold no greater value than her husband’s honour and reputation. “These properties are like dust to me compared to the respect and peace of my husband. I have always refrained from seeking any benefits from his power, and now I wish to return these plots,” she declared.
In addition to returning the plots, Parvathy called for a thorough investigation into the allegations related to the MUDA land allocation. “I request that a comprehensive inquiry be conducted to clear the air around these accusations,” she added.
In a concluding appeal, she urged political leaders to refrain from involving women from political families in controversies. “Please do not tarnish the dignity and honour of women in political families by dragging them into political rivalries,” she implored. When TNIE tried reaching MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan, he was not available for comments.
The FIR by Lokayukta police on its part invoked various sections of the earlier criminal code — the Indian Penal Code (IPC) — such as 120B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 426 (mischief), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 340 (wrongful confinement) and 351 (assault).
The Lokayukta police filed the FIR on the direction of people’s representative court on September 25 on the basis of a private complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna.
On September 24, the Karnataka High Court had upheld the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to the three private individuals/complainants to file cases against Siddaramaiah under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.