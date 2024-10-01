MUDA case: Karnataka CM's wife Parvathy’s letter adds new twist

BENGALURU: On a day of hectic political developments in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday evening met legal experts and two ministers after the Directorate of Enforcement registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against him, his wife and others in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The meeting was attended by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, CM’s legal advisor AS Ponnanna, Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq and ADGP (Intelligence) Hemant Nimbalkar.

They discussed various options before the CM, including approaching courts to get an injunction against the ED probe, sources said.

Earlier in the day, the ED Bengaluru zonal office registered the case. ED sources, on condition of anonymity, said the ECIR has been filed based on the FIR registered by the Mysuru unit of Karnataka Lokayukta last weekend against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law (Parvathy’s brother) Mallikarjuna Swamy and a former landowner — Devaraju — from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathy. The Lokayukta case was filed on charges of corruption, cheating and forgery in connection with the allotment of 14 sites in 2021 in lieu of 3 acres 16 guntas of land in the downmarket Kesare area outside of Mysuru city limits to create a layout.