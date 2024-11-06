CM Siddaramaiah appears before Lokayukta in connection with MUDA case

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared before the Mysuru Lokayukta on Wednesday to answer questions regarding the controversial allotment of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites under the 50:50 scheme to his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister, who arrived at the Lokayukta office in a private vehicle after briefly resting at the government guest house, is facing the scrutiny as the prime accused (A1) in the case, which alleges misuse of power in the allotment process.

Sources revealed that the Lokayukta had prepared a series of 20 pointed questions aimed at addressing key aspects of the alleged impropriety in the allotment of 14 sites in Vijayanagar to Parvathi. Investigators sought clarity on whether the sites were obtained under recommendation, potentially exploiting Siddaramaiah’s official position.

Among the pressing inquiries, Siddaramaiah was asked if he had any direct involvement with the MUDA Commissioner during the process and whether he had knowledge of his wife’s acquisition of the plots.