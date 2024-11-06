CM Siddaramaiah invites Obama to address joint session in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has invited former US President Barack Obama to address a joint session of the state legislature in Belagavi in the last week of December, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Congress Plenary presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi in 1924.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Tuesday, Karnataka Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Minister HK Patil said that Siddaramaiah had already written a letter to Obama, inviting him to visit Belagavi on December 26 or 27, or on any date between January and October 2 of next year, so that a joint session could be held. Patil added that the state government would organize a series of events under the ‘Gandhi Bharat’ programme, which will run until October 2, 2025.