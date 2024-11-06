Kumaraswamy calls FIR against him 'ridiculous and malicious', vows to respond through judiciary

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy termed the FIR against him “ridiculous and malicious”. “During this bypoll, the Congress government is targeting us out of sheer animosity. I will respond to this through the judiciary,” the state JDS president told the media, while campaigning for his son and NDA candidate from Channapatna Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The former CM said he has read the contents of the complaint and FIR and it is ridiculous and malicious. “The complainant has stated that I allegedly made accusations against him in a press conference and has asked for action. Did I provide false information about him? He can review my press conference video if he wants,” Kumaraswamy said, referring to the complainant, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M Chandrasekhar.