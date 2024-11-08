Stakes high for all, but bigger for CM Siddaramaiah in Karnataka by-polls

MYSURU: The November 13 bypolls to three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka is indeed a matter of prestige for the three big political parties. But it is a bigger battle for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who is entangled in controversies involving the allotment of sites by MUDA and alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

In Channapatna in the Old Mysuru region, there is a high-voltage battle between the Gowda family and the DK Brothers. Former PM HD Deve Gowda, Union Minister and state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy, DyCM DK Shivakumar, and his brother, former Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh, are campaigning extensively.

While the NDA has fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Kumaraswamy and grandson of Deve Gowda, the Congress has fielded former BJP leader CP Yogeshwara. Both the Gowda family and the DK Brothers are sweating it out to win Channapatna to claim the title of the Vokkaliga leadership, the prominent community in the region.