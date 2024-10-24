Suspense ends: CP Yogeshwara, Ballari MP’s wife to battle for bypolls in Congress ticket

Earlier in the day, Yogeshwara met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar. The former minister’s candidature was announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. Yogeshwara had resigned as BJP MLC on Monday.

Now, all eyes are on the JDS camp which has been given the responsibility by the BJP to finalise the candidate for Channapatna.

Channapattana Assembly constituency which was represented by former Chief Minister and Union Minister HD Kumar Swamy has become a prestigious seed for both Congress and JDS leaders. After losing their seat at Bengaluru rural Loksabha seat, in the recent lok sabha polls, DK shivkumar has taken this polls as a personal battle.

As expected, Annapoorna will now be contesting the polls from Sandur, an ST Reserved constituency. She will take on BJP’s Bangaru Hanumantha, who is the BJP ST Morcha state president.

The by-polls to Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur were necessitated following the election of HD Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and E Tukaram, respectively, to the Lok Sabha in this year’s General Elections.