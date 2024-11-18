Karnataka CM mulls over suit against Mahayuti government over false ads on guarantee schemes

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the government was mulling over filing a suit against its counterpart in poll-bound Maharashtra for allegedly issuing false advertisements regarding his administration's flagship 'guarantee' schemes.

He said legal action is being explored against the Mahayuti government.

"It is only to mislead the people of Maharashtra in order to get the votes. He (PM) is telling lies. False advertisement is given by Maharashtra government," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on PM Narendra Modi targeting Karnataka government's guarantee schemes during the Maharashtra poll campaign, and whether government is mulling legal action against alleged misinformation about the schemes.