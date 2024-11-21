Reformed Naxals demand probe into Vikram Gowda's encounter

No matter what happened, he was pulled to the station. In the name of inquiry, he was beaten and humiliated. Without finding a way to live a peaceful life, an innocent tribal youth Vikram became a Naxal.

The government portrayed him as a big naxal leader by hoisting false cases and finally he was encountered, the reformed Naxals said.

They blamed governments’ policies and harassment by authorities for tribals turning towards Naxalism. “It is true that the government has called the naxals to return to the mainstream by surrendering arms. Heeding the call, many came to the mainstream between 2014 and 2018. Civil society embraced us who came first. But what about those who came after us? Adivasi young woman Kanyakumari is in the Bengaluru Central Prison for the last eight years. Her son spent his childhood between the four walls of the prison for six years and now he has come out.

There are around 58 cases filed against her by the police. There are no signs that they will end. Another naxal, Padmanabha, has got bail, but for the past few years, his job has been to wander to the court,” they added.

Vikram Gowda was given chance to surrender: Siddaramaiah