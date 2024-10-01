MUDA reclaims properties allotted to Karnataka CM's wife following her decision to return them

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Tuesday cancelled purchase deeds for 14 sites returned by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathy BM, a day after she expressed her decision to return the sites allotted to her in the Mysuru upmarket

In a letter to the MUDA commissioner, Parvathy said that the decision is her own and asked the authorities to take immediate measures to cancel the title deeds. Her latter became public on Monday Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked CM Siddaramaiah in a money laundering case over alleged irregularities in the allotment of the sites to his wife by MUDA.

In her emotional letter, Parvathy wrote, “I have never sought wealth, property, or riches. I have lived carefully, ensuring that no stain touches my husband’s political career due to my actions.”

Parvathy mentioned that she had not discussed her decision with her husband or her son, Dr. Yathindra, who is an MLC, or other family members. “This is a decision I made after consulting my conscience. The day the allegations surfaced, I had made up my mind to return the plots. However, some well-wishers advised me to reconsider as they believed these accusations were politically motivated. But my decision remains unwavering,” she stated.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages), which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land, which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju—from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi—and others, following a Special Court order.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah.