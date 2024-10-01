My wife a victim of hate politics, surprised by her decision to return plots: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned the ED slapping a money laundering case against him in the MUDA 'scam' and once again ruled out his resignation over the issue.

Siddaramaiah also alleged that his wife Parvathi B M, who decided to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots that was allotted to her by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority), was a victim of 'politics of hate' against him and he was surprised by her move.

A team of Lokayukta police probing MUDA site allotment case against Siddaramaiah and others on Tuesday surveyed the land, in lieu of which 14 sites were "illegally" allotted to his wife in Mysuru.

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked Siddaramaiah in a money laundering case, his wife on Monday wrote to MUDA conveying her decision to return the 14 plots stating that no site, home, asset and wealth is bigger for her than her husband's respect, dignity, honour and peace of mind.

"I don't know on what grounds it's a money-laundering case. Probably you (reporters) too feel the same. According to me, it does not attract the money laundering case because compensatory sites were given. So, how is it a money-laundering case?", the Chief Minister said here.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

The agency had also invoked relevant sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police team that visited the 3.16 acre land was joined by the special land acquisition officer, surveyors and town planning members from the MUDA, and they surveyed the land and took notes, official sources said.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna on whose complaint the Lokayukta police has registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others, was also present, they said, adding, he also appeared before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru, following the notice issued to him by the investigating officers.

Parvathi's letter conveying her a decision to return the plots, was personally submitted to MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan's office by her son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, in Mysuru earlier today.

"The letter received will be processed after going through the provisions in the law," a MUDA official said.