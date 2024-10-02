PSI exam will be held under camera surveillance

BENGALURU: To ensure integrity of the upcoming written exam for 402 Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has implemented rigorous surveillance measures including webcasting to monitor activities real-time. Scheduled for October 3, the exam will be conducted with jammers installed at each exam centre to prevent use of electronic devices, including bluetooth, to minimise the risk of malpractice.

The exam will be held in a total of 163 centres in cities including Bengaluru, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, and Davanagere. A total of 66,900 candidates are eligible to take the exam across various centers, including 21,875 candidates in Bengaluru alone, according to a press release by KEA Executive Director H Prasanna.

All the candidates must be inside the exam center 30 minutes before the exam. Once inside, candidates can exit only after both the papers are completed. Late comers will not be allowed. Dress code is also mandatory.

A state-level command center has been set up at the KEA office in Bengaluru, with TVs installed to monitor the developments in each exam hall. Similarly, a district-level control room will also operate, he explained.

Entire process of receiving the question papers and unsealing the bundles will be webcasted. After the candidates enter the exam center, their fingerprints and photographs will be taken and matched online with the images they submitted during the application process. This will help prevent anyone from writing the exam on someone else’s behalf. One ENT doctor will be appointed at each exam center, as in the past cases were reported where candidates attempted to cheat using very sensitive electronic devices hidden in their ears, the release added.