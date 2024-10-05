Bypoll fever hots up in Karnataka's Channapatna

BENGALURU: Even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates for the bypolls to the Channapatna Assembly constituency, hectic political activities have begun in Karnataka.

While Union Minister and state Janata Dal-Secular president HD Kumaraswamy held deliberations with BJP Karnataka in-charge Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal in New Delhi on Thursday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and DyCM DK Shivakumar on Friday announced projects worth over Rs 300 crore for Channapatna constituency.

“The date for the bypolls will be announced in the next one week. We are not thinking about the candidate. I request our voters to think that I am the candidate and vote. I request the voters to see my face and vote instead of the candidate,” Shivakumar appealed to the electorate at a public function organised to lay the foundation stone for various projects.

He claimed that the State Government has distributed 5,000 houses to the eligible beneficiaries, with each gram panchayat getting 100-150 houses. Shivakumar said that development works would be taken up in each panchayat of Channapatna taluk with an allocation of Rs 2-5 crore.