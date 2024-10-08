BJP state president Vijayendra meets PWD Minister Satish, says nothing political

BELAGAVI : Amid hectic political developments over the possible change of guard and emergence of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi as the frontrunner for the top post, several top leaders thronged the residence of the latter in Bengaluru on Monday.

Even as leaders like state BJP president BJP BY Vijayendra and former MP DK Suresh claimed that they met Satish in connection with various works related to their respective constituencies, the question on everyone’s mind is why they met him at a time when he is projected as a top contender for the CM’s post.

Satish’s residence in Bengaluru turned into a centre of political activity on Monday as Vijayendra made a surprise visit there and both the leaders held a closed-door discussion. Vijayendra, however, said he did not discuss politics with Satish but appealed to the latter to help shift the toll booths on a state highway in Shikaripura constituency.

Commenting on the political developments, Vijayendra said several Congress leaders, including KPCC chief and DyCM DK Shivakumar, met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi recently. Vijayendra said that the Congress state government may collapse at any moment given the ongoing political developments.

After his meeting with Satish on Monday, Suresh said there was nothing special about their meeting and it should not be speculated as something unusual. “If we have a secret meeting with JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy or BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, the meeting could be assumed to be something special. I just discussed development issues with the minister,” he added.

In spite of several major political developments over the past one week over the possible change in CM, Satish continues to defend Siddaramaiah and said the question of change of guard in the state doesn’t arise. He denied all the reports that claimed Siddaramaiah would resign shortly and said it was impossible.